GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $855,000 Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 14,916 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,304,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $700,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 95.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 128,299 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,793,000 after buying an additional 62,733 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6,186.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $51.20 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $85.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIMO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

