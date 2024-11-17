Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Position Lowered by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,622,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 66.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 128,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 86.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after buying an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $215.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.09. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.76.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $208.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. The trade was a 22.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Further Reading

