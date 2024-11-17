GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 78,923 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,923 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 153.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,160 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 117.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,265,000 after buying an additional 1,134,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 31.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after acquiring an additional 934,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $14,716,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 860,226 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Oscar Health Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -247.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other news, Director Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 420,819 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $5,756,803.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,452,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,584,468.08. This trade represents a 8.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,240,914.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,906,991.87. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,055,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,852 and sold 169,569 shares valued at $3,007,069. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

