GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $862,000 Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of Ethan Allen Interiors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,708,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,240,644.70. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,700. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD opened at $28.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.27. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

