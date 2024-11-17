2,720 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 106,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.57.

Amgen Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $283.61 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.52 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

