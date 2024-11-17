GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 10,576 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,576 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 228,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

EPD opened at $31.09 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

