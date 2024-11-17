Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,667 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $100,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,342,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Match Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after buying an additional 977,090 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $30.71 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.