AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

