Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Holdings Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 142.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 935,909 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,392,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,131,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 152.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 391,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 236,831 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $16.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

