GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 625 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 24,231.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 437,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,065,600,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter worth $61,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 26.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 85,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 1.6 %

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $273.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.27. The firm has a market cap of $588.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

