GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,526 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,373,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,798,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Down 2.1 %

Chewy stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.