GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $870,000 Holdings in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Himalaya Shipping were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 166.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HSHP opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter.

Himalaya Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

Himalaya Shipping Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

