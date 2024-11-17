ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to Underperform

Evercore ISI cut shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $102.00.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $124.11 on Wednesday. ESAB has a twelve month low of $76.08 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.71.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.50 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $630,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,125. This represents a 30.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $531,877.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,418 shares of company stock worth $8,431,773 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 55.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 12,140.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 629.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

