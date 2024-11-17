GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $898,000 Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Onsemi by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Onsemi by 393.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 2,086.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 556,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,958,000 after acquiring an additional 531,398 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

Shares of ON stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

