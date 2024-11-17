Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,638 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 140.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 988.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 125,281 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,703,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 93.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Several research firms have commented on ARIS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $38,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,461.98. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

