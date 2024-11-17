GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Paramount Group worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

