Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 254.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,356 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 59.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 560,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 182,683 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 202,614 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $907.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.24%.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

