GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 61.0% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 22,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 465.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,392.50. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,119.15. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $640,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

