AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 89.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AerCap by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AerCap by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $93.45. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $99.68.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

