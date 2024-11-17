Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 855 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $365,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FELV opened at $31.79 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

