First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 292.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

FIIG opened at $20.69 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

