GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $922,000 Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after buying an additional 282,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diodes by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,913,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,620,000 after purchasing an additional 141,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Diodes by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,457,000 after purchasing an additional 129,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,341,000 after purchasing an additional 49,284 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,086.35. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.58. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $52.80 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.32.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.