Scotiabank Cuts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $48.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Shares of UDR opened at $44.31 on Thursday. UDR has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 119.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 459.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,275,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in UDR by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,855 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 17.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,463 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 2.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,109,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,366,000 after acquiring an additional 159,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,737,000 after acquiring an additional 103,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

