Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 18.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,302,000 after buying an additional 674,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,900,000 after buying an additional 455,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 84,132.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,235,000 after buying an additional 3,557,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,030,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

