Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Rating Lowered to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Shares of ZETA opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

