Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $518,000 Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

MTN stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. This represents a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,284,216.78. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.90.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

