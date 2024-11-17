Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.84 Million Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,319 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of BankUnited worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKU. CWM LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 307.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth $169,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 47.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Barclays raised their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $421,527.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,000. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

