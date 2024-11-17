United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.40 and last traded at $133.12. Approximately 621,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,157,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.