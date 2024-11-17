Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stake Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,959 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 33.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 94.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Dutch Bros by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. This represents a 26.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,283,589.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,622.80. The trade was a 71.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,689,583 shares of company stock worth $55,164,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $50.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 160.72, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.47.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

