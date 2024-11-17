Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 200,873 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200,873 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2,402.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,088,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in UGI by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 578,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 548,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in UGI by 945.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 46,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of UGI opened at $24.12 on Friday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

