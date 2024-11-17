Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,647 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 72,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

WBA opened at $8.48 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -9.99%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

