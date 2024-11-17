Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,529 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 444,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,369,057.60. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock worth $3,318,974 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $241.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.91 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

