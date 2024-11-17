GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,411,000 after purchasing an additional 262,784 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,105,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 34,614 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Genesis Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 188,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:GEL opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

Genesis Energy Increases Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -89.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

