Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 2,262 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,953.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHF opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

