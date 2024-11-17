Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

C stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.93%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

