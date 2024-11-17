Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 2,722 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 48,251 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTRI stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

