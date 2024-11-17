Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 148 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $106,990,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after acquiring an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,840,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $609,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403,676 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 9.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 12.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

