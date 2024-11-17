Brokerages Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target at $53.15

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

MGM stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,725,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 86.4% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,599 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 174.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 706,159 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,111,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,933,000 after purchasing an additional 684,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,149,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

