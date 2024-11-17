Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 158 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,579,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 379.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 179,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Finally, Promethos Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.3% during the first quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 64,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $108.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average is $117.73. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.48.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

