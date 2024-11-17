Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UDIV. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,310,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UDIV opened at $45.57 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $68.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

