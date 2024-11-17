Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $250,000 Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 1,246.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Middleby by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Middleby by 93.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Middleby from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Middleby Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $118.41 and a 12-month high of $161.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.41.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $942.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

