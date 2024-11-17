Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,816 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.44% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAR. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 35.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 264,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 69,842 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,122,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of YMAR stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.