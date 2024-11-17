Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ELF opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $221.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. B. Riley lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.