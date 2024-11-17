e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $121.33 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.16.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

