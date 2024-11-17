Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Up 29.3% in October

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the October 15th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $247.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $158.42 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.70. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,617. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 123,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

