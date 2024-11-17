Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 501,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,797 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 76,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $26.38 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

