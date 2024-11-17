iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stake Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22,626.3% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 179,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 174,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.