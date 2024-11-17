Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 108,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $69.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.