Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $64.07 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $3,830,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,775,004.27. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.