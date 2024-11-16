Versor Investments LP Has $356,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DELL opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.37. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

